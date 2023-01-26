Bea Alonzo Admits That She Can *Never* Be Friends With Her Ex-BF Gerald Anderson

It has been three years since Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson’s controversial breakup, following the former’s *cryptic* messages on Instagram that made netizens speculate that they were having ~relationship problems.~

Fast forward to July 2019, Bea revealed that Gerald allegedly *ghosted* her when she told the press, “Honestly, to my understanding, we did not break up. He just started not talking to me.”

Now that both of them are in different relationships, is there a chance for them to be on *good* terms? Well, the actress doesn’t think so.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, the Start-Up PH star admits that she can’t see herself being friends with her ex-boyfriend.

“Kaya mo bang makipagkaibigan kay Gerald, not now but in the future?” Boy Abunda asked, to which Bea replied: “Hindi, because I can never be friends with somebody I cannot trust and somebody who doesn’t take responsibility for his actions.”

“Siguro yung pinakamalaking pagsisinungaling niya was that he never ghosted me, because he did,” she continued.

Bea and Gerald worked together in the 2016 film How to Be Yours. They reportedly dated for two years until they broke up in 2019. Currently, Bea is in a relationship with Dominic Roque, while Gerald is with Julia Barretto.

