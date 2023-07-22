Bea Alonzo And Dominic Roque Look *Amazing* At Their First Red Carpet Appearance Together Post-Engagement!

Love is in the air as newly-engaged couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque make their *first* public appearance since announcing their engagement this week!

The two were spotted looking absolutely spectacular as they walked the red carpet together at this year's GMA Gala 2023. When asked how they felt after the engagement, Bea couldn't help but say, "We're *so* in love."

"We haven't even really processed yet the feeling. We just know that we're so in love. I've never been so in love with him. Of course I've been in love with him for almost 4 years now but this is just a different feeling," Bea heartily shared.

Dominic shortly talked about how nervous he was during his preparations for the lovely *surprise* proposal that everyone is talking about. "It was a super crazy week for me... I planned it for two months. Ilang weeks akong sobrang kabang-kaba..." Dominic revealed.

And did Bea even have a hint about Dominic's plans? "Of course we've been talking about marriage and building our family together. But I didn't expect that it's gonna happen that day," Bea answered.

It was on July 18, when Dominic popped the question which Bea answered with a firm 'yes' to their forever!

Congratulations again to the lovely couple!