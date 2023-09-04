Bea Alonzo On Not Wanting A Long Engagement: 'Gusto na rin namin mag-start ng [sariling] pamilya'

Bea Alonzo delighted fans with a fresh new upload to her YouTube channel: a Tipsy Q&A! Although several of the #AskBea Qs ranged from her future projects to her go-to karaoke songs, majority of the queries were about her upcoming wedding to Dominic Roque.

When asked if they were planning a local or destination venue, the actress shared that she and Dom haven't fully started on wedding preparations yet. "Gusto ko talaga intimate wedding, ever since I was a little girl." But when they started discussing their guest list, the two quickly realized that they might need to think big(ger). "Kasi si Dom, extrovert siya. Andami niyang group of friends. And ako, I have a small circle of friends. But outside of that circle, andami ko rin mga acquaintances, andami kong friends, andami kong nakatrabaho kasi I've been in this business for 22 years." One guest that's been confirmed is Bretman Rock, who Bea recently took a selfie with. Even if there were no details given, the baddest said "definitely yes" to the invite. Cute! And Bea is 100% sure that the wedding will be amazing: "I'm gonna be marrying the love of my life!"

Since the wedding location is still undecided, have the newly-engaged couple chosen a date? "Wala pa kaming date, but hopefully it's gonna be next year," Bea revealed. She said they don't see the point in having a long engagement because they're sure about each other. "Siyempre hindi na rin kami mga bata, gusto na rin namin mag-start ng pamilya namin." So they're eyeing a 2024 wedding, if the stars align.

Bea has a Pinterest board for her dream wedding details—from the dress, to the food and venue, and even flowers. There are also welcome dinner options if they decide on a destination wedding. "I get excited about [planning] everything," Bea gushed. She and Dom have been sending each other pegs back-and-forth, on Insta and on Pinterest. Bea has apparently also watched all the prenup and wedding videos on YouTube—even while she's on break during taping!

Watch the rest of Bea's vlog here:

