Bea Alonzo Had The *Cutest* Interview During Her Recent Singapore Trip With Dominic Roque

"What are you famous of?" A Filipino kid asked actress Bea Alonzo, in what seems to be an (ambush) street interview. Bea gracefully answered the boy, saying that she is a movie actress.

The interview occurred during Bea's recent Singapore trip with fiancé Dominic Roque. Right after the GMA Gala 2023, the couple flew to Singapore to celebrate Dominic's birthday.

The boy, whose name is Achilles, asked about Bea's favorite food and favorite country. Bea shared, "Favorite food...you're seeing it right now," then gestured to the dishes they were eating at some food park in Singapore. For Bea's favorite country, the actress revealed that it's Switzerland.

Achilles kept asking Bea about her stay in Singapore, and if she was enjoying the trip. The actress answered the kid with so much patience and interest! She looked like she was amused by the boy's direct approach. The only time Bea got to ask a question was when she asked for the interviewer's name!

Towards the end of the interview, Dominic briefly appeared as he came back to their table. Their conversation abruptly ended when Achilles' guardian stepped in and apologized to Bea and Dominic for the boy's questions.

Bea shared a video on Instagram encapsulating their Singapore vacay as a newly-engaged couple. The bride-to-be described their short jaunt to the Lion City as one of the most unforgettable trips they had together. The couple announced their engagement last July 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

The very entertaining interview was uploaded by the boy's sibling on TikTok. As of writing it has garnered 877.5k views.

We hope the two had the chance to take a photo together! Thank you for the fun interview, Achilles!