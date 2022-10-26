Aww, Bea Alonzo Just Gave Her Mom A Tour Of Her Madrid Apartment: 'Pangarap ko lang 'to e!'

Cosmo.ph October cover girl Bea Alonzo just gave an ~important~ life update about her new apartment in Madrid, Spain as she recently gave her mom a tour of the apartment she purchased early this year.

In an Instagram post on October 26, the Start-Up PH actress shared, "I was finally able to show my mom our apartment in Madrid and she was so happy!"

"Ang dami niya nang plano on how to fix the place," Bea continued. "I am so grateful to share this moment with my mom. Pangarap ko lang 'to e."

She also reminded her followers, "Yakapin niyo naman nanay niyo para sa akin."

Bea, who purchased the home in March 2022, said in a vlog in May 2022 that it has been her "dream" to have a home in Spain for herself and her family. Out of the six apartments she considered, she went with the two-bedroom home located in Chamberi and said that she chose the place because she found it charming.

Apart from her sweet new crib in Europe, Bea also owns a rustic farm called Beati Firma in Zambales which she acquired in 2011.

