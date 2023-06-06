Bea Alonzo Revealed She Once Had A BF Who *Monitored* Her Weight

Well, it turns out that our fave celebs aren't immune to *toxic* relationships. In a recent vlog with Mariel Rodriguez, Bea Alonzo spilled the beans about an ex-boyfriend who had a bizarre ~obsession~ with her weight, making her check the scale every single day just to see if she gained an ounce. Yikes!

"Mayroon akong naging jowa na pinag-w-weighing scale ako almost every day just to check if I was heavier," Bea shared when they played Two Truths and a Lie.

Instagram/beaalonzo

Without naming names, the actress also talked about her experience breaking up with an ex on her birthday.

"Hindi ko alam na may surprise pala siya sa akin na malaki, non-showbiz yung guy," she narrated. "Hindi ko alam biglang, 'surprise!' tapos kaka-break ko lang sa kanya. Inisip ko kasi makikipag-break ako sa birthday ko tapos hindi siya magagalit sakin kasi birthday ko."

Despite experiencing some dating mishaps, however, Bea is now in a *happy and healthy* relationship with her BF Dominic Roque. Stay strong, you two!

