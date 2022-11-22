Bea Alonzo Will Have The Option To Become A *Spanish Citizen*

Bea Alonzo now has the choice to become a citizen of Spain.

The option is now available to the actress following her purchase of a two-bedroom apartment in Madrid.

During a press conference in Cebu City for the Philippine adaptation of Start-Up PH, Bea opened up about her recent Euro trip and the perks that come along with her Madrid apartment.

"Galing ako sa isang mahabang bakasyon—26 days, almost a month," Bea told reporters. "Kakauwi ko lang this week from Europe. The reason why I went there was because I wanted to get my Golden Visa to Spain, so am now a resident of Spain."

"The Golden Visa for Spain is a residence visa issued to a non-EU national who intends to make a significant investment in the Spanish economy. The visa offers the holder and their family members residency in Spain and visa-free access to the Schengen Zone."

As a Golden Visa holder, Bea can apply for Spanish citizenship after a number of years, although this doesn't seem to be in the actress' plans in the immediate future.

"After two years, you can apply for citizenship which am not gonna, of course. But at least, there is that option."

