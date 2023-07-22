Bea Alonzo Recalls The *Exact* Moment Dominic Roque Proposed: 'Oh my God, it's happening'

Bea Alonzo is on cloud nine lately, and no surprise there, as she just got *engaged* to the love of her life. On July 18, Tuesday, Bea's boyfriend, Dominic Roque, popped the question, and naturally, Bea said, 'Yes.'

Speaking to GMA 7 showbiz reporter Nelson Canlas, Bea recalled the exact moment Dominic proposed, and if was caught by surprise.

Apparently, Bea had a feeling the proposal would happen anytime already, because of the intel she was receiving from friends. In fact, she even thought it would happen when they would revisit a place that's meaningful to the both of them.

"To be honest, medyo ine-expect ko na siya because for months now, iba-iba yung information, like yung friends niya sinasabi na malapit na, baka November, because we’re going to Japan this November. E sobrang significant nung Japan namin because that’s where we fell in love. So akala ko do’n."

Bea remembers being stunned and at a loss for words when she spun around and saw Dominic on one knee.

"'Pag-face ko na ganyan, nakaluhod na si Dom," she shared. "Tapos alam mo, ang dami-dami ko nang ginawang eksenang ganyan sa buong career ko—siguro 30 plus na—in my 22 years in the business. Pero mali pala yung acting ko, mali pala lahat."

"Alam mo pa yung nangyari? Siyempre may speech siya na hinanda. Wala akong narinig kahit isa. Wala akong matandaan kasi parang nag-freeze yung moment na parang nag-slow mo na parang naririnig ko lang yung thoughts ko na, ‘Oh my God, it’s happening.’ After the proposal, iyak ako ng iyak. Gano’n pala ‘yon talaga sa totoong buhay."

As for their wedding plans, Bea confirms that it's definitely happening in 2024, although at this point, she and Dominic have yet to decide on the scale of the event as they haven't spoken to their wedding planners.

Bea did confess that she already has a designer in mind for her wedding gown, someone she's been dreaming of since she was small. We wonder who he or she may be!

"I have a designer in mind na talagang when I was a little girl, I would think about weddings, siya yung naiisip ko."

Congrats, Bea and Dominic!

Watch Bea's interview here:

