BFFs Bea, Angel, Anne, Angelica, And Dimples Reunite For A 'Sunday Fun Day'

It's the reunion we didn't know we needed!

BFFs Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Angelica Panganiban, and Dimples Romana got together for a "Sunday fun day."

On Instagram, Bea posted several photos with her fellow actresses with the caption, "Sunday fun day! Reunion with my favorite girls! Grabe, namiss ko kayo sobra!! Thanks, Gel and Neil for hosting!"

The get-together happened at Angel and husband Neil Arce's place with Bea's boyfriend Dominic Roque and Angelica's beau Gregg Homan also in attendance.

Continue reading below ↓

"About last night. Cue Do Re Mi soundtrack," Angel captioned a separate post. (ICYDK, Do Re Mi is a 1996 musical comedy film about three girls who become friends because of their shared love for music.)

Dimples, on the other hand, expressed how happy she is seeing her friends "beaming with so much beauty and love."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Love and happiness. Nothing makes me happier than to see my dearest friends so happy and beaming with so much beauty and love. God is good," she shared.

The teleserye queens' friendship was first known to fans when a candid photo of their post-ABS-CBN Ball celebration went viral in 2019.