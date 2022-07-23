Bea Gomez Just Graduated With A Degree In Mass Communication From The University Of San Jose-Recoletos

Bea Gomez just marked a new milestone in her life: She's now a college graduate!

On July 22, Friday, the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines gave a speech to her fellow graduates at the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu as she was recognized as the year's Outstanding Graduate for AB Mass Communication of ETEEAP Batch 18.

Continue reading below ↓

ICYDK, ETEEAP stands for the Commission On Higher Education's Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency Accreditation Program, an alternative education program that allows working professionals to earn a bachelor's degree without going through traditional school methods.

In an IG post, the beauty queen expressed her gratitude to her alma mater for honing her into the person she is today.

"This is where I learned to break barriers and empower lives," Bea wrote. "I owe most of my successes to the people who taught me the values that I needed in order to not just withstand but outstand life. Always a Jaguar… Adelante!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

During a press conference in June 2022 for an online shopping site, Bea revealed that she plans on pursuing a master's degree to take up social psychology.

MORE ON BEA GOMEZ:

Bea Gomez Plans On Pursuing A Master's Degree Following Her Miss Universe PH Reign

OMG, Bea Luigi Gomez Goes *Instagram Official* With Rumored New Boyfriend

Dingdong Dantes And Marian Rivera Are Doing A Documentary Featuring Bea Luigi Gomez