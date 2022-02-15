OMG, Bea Luigi Gomez Goes *Instagram Official* With Rumored New Boyfriend

Love is in the air... and on Bea Luigi Gomez's feed! Today, the Miss Universe-Philippines 2021 titleholder took to Instagram to seemingly confirm her romance with a new beau: disc jockey John Odin.
"Valentine's Day" was her short and sweet caption, showing a photograph of them standing arm in arm, donning matching black ensembles for what looks like a date in Grand Hyatt Hotel, BGC.
Further fueling speculations, Bea posted snippets of their dinner on her IG stories.
This marks the first time Bea posted about her love life since her breakup with her long-time partner Kate Jagdon, another DJ based in Cebu. Kate announced the split herself via Instagram on November 23, 2021, penning a heartfelt message to Bea: “We all go forward with love and respect and I wish Bea the best of luck in her journey.”
A month after, Bea represented the country in the Miss Universe pageant and finished with a strong top 5 placement.
