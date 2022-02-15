OMG, Bea Luigi Gomez Goes *Instagram Official* With Rumored New Boyfriend

Love is in the air... and on Bea Luigi Gomez's feed! Today, the Miss Universe-Philippines 2021 titleholder took to Instagram to seemingly confirm her romance with a new beau: disc jockey John Odin.

"Valentine's Day" was her short and sweet caption, showing a photograph of them standing arm in arm, donning matching black ensembles for what looks like a date in Grand Hyatt Hotel, BGC.

Continue reading below ↓



Further fueling speculations, Bea posted snippets of their dinner on her IG stories.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This marks the first time Bea posted about her love life since her breakup with her long-time partner Kate Jagdon, another DJ based in Cebu. Kate announced the split herself via Instagram on November 23, 2021, penning a heartfelt message to Bea: “We all go forward with love and respect and I wish Bea the best of luck in her journey.”

Continue reading below ↓

A month after, Bea represented the country in the Miss Universe pageant and finished with a strong top 5 placement.

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

We *Love* The Special Meaning Behind Miss Universe PH Bea Luigi Gomez's Tattoo

Awww, Beatrice Gomez's Single Mom Is Her Role Model For *Women Empowerment*

Aww, Bea Gomez's Fellow Miss Universe PH Candidates Will Get A Tattoo To Celebrate Her Top 5 Victory