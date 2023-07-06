Miss Universe PH 2021 Bea Luigi Gomez Responds To *Queerbaiting* Accusations: ‘I know my truth’

Bea Luigi Gomez, the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate who proudly represented the LGBTQIA+ community during the prestigious pageant, recently found herself at the center of controversy when netizens accused her of "queerbaiting."

The accusations stemmed from her sharing about her current relationship with a man, with some claiming that she had used her LGBTQIA+ identity solely to gain support during the competition. However, the beauty queen took to Instagram to address these allegations and assert her authenticity.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she responded to those who questioned her representation of the LGBTQIA+ community during her Miss Universe journey.

“For those who questioned my representation of the LGBTQIA+ community during Miss Universe 2021, I have been quiet for years knowing that I have spoken my truth and that I am proud of the breakthrough my representation has brought the country, especially the LGBTQIA+ community as the first openly gay representative of the Philippines,” she wrote.

“Yes, I am with someone now who is from the opposite sex but that doesn't change who I am and what I stand for. I am pansexual which means I have no regard for a person's gender which technically makes me a bisexual as I can be with either sexes.”

Instagram/beatriceluigigmz

The beauty queen expressed her frustration with those who accused her of opportunism. She stated, "It vexes me when people tell me that I just claimed to be a member of the LGBTQIA+ community to hype up my reign in 2021."

Bea then went on to provide several compelling reasons why these accusations are unfounded.

She highlighted that her advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community has been a longstanding commitment that existed before her involvement in pageants.

“My representation of the LGBTQIA+ community has been an ongoing advocacy way before I even came across pageants which means way before I even planned to join a national pageant,” she says. “It isn't easy to embrace my sexuality especially when it comes with people not accepting me for who I am and experiencing bullying, discrimination, and harassment. It could have even been much easier for me to just stay in the closet and have everyone's support but there I was continuing the fight as my platform got bigger.”

Additionally, the beauty queen clarified that her advocacy encompasses more than just LGBTQIA+ issues.

“When I joined Binibining Cebu, Miss Universe Philippines, and advancing to Miss Universe my advocacy had always been promoting social work and youth development. My management, my advisers, and myself agreed that it should be my priority because even if people rally behind me as the ‘gay, unconventional beauty queen’ that is not the only thing that defines me and my causes.”

In response to the ongoing judgment, Bea remained resilient and confident in her truth. She said, "You can continue to judge me. I know my truth, and I will continue to celebrate PRIDE Month every year and remember the wins that I've had along with the entire LGBTQIA+ community."