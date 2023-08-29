Bela Padilla Mourns Father's Death: 'I will always wish for one more day'

Bela Padilla's British father, Cornelio Sullivan, passed away. The actress revealed that on August 28, 2023, her sister, Ceri, informed her of the sorrowful news.

In an Instagram post, Bela paid tribute to her father. "Life is a series of highs and lows," she began. "He wasn’t in pain and he hopefully was dreaming of the happy times in his life."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

She remembered her father as someone who never lost his cool. "I never saw him upset…or lose his cool. Never saw him get angry or mad at anybody (in front of me). He was very empathetic but still madly funny. And he gave the best hugs, never letting go first."

Bela also posted about how she is "fearless in the water" because of her dad. "I love the water and I dive deeply because he taught me to swim and be fearless in the water at such an early age," she wrote.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Cornelio loved life as Bela would describe him. She also talked about her admiration for her father's knack for traveling and his love for music. "He always knew where all the cool places were in any country he was in and the bands in bars loved him because he always sang along."

Bela ended her message on a touching note by saying, "I will always wish for one more day, but that would be unfair. For now, and until paradise comes, the memories will tide us over."

The news of her father's passing came days only after her close friend, Lovi Poe's wedding in London.