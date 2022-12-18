Bela Padilla Lives Out Her Ultimate K-Drama Dreams In 'Ultimate Oppa'

The long wait is over! Bela Padilla's newest film Ultimate Oppa dropped on Prime Video and we're looking forward to watching the story unfold as Yana (played by Bella) lives out her ultimate K-drama fangirl dreams!

The film also stars Jasper Cho, who played Daniel Spencer in Descendants of the Sun, and Kim Gun-Woo who starred in Record of Youth as Park Do-Ha.

In Ultimate Oppa, Bela plays the role of Yana, a Filipina fanfic writer who meets her celeb crush, Moon Shi-Woo played by Jasper. In the trailer, Yana wins an all-expenses paid trip to South Korea to meet Shi-Woo at a fan meet and not only does she meet her Korean idol, but she also gets to meet his manager, Jay, played by Gun-Woo.

News of Bela starring in Ultimate Oppa was first reported in January 2019 and filming commenced in January 2020 before the start of the pandemic. Directed by In-Roo Hwang, the director behind the classic K-drama Princess Hours, the film is produced by Viva Films, Reality MM Studios, and Creative Leaders Group 8. You can watch the trailer below:

