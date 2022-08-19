Bella Poarch And Joshua Garcia Have Been Making Plans To ~*Meet Up*~ Since June

Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch just had the *biggest* crush reveal on national TV where she ~*admitted*~ that she has a crush on Joshua Garcia! But what did the Darna actor have to say about it?

In an interview with ABS-CBN entertainment correspondent MJ Felipe aired on TV Patrol on August 16, Bella revealed that her current favorite Filipino actor is Joshua.

"My favorite Filipino actor right now is Joshua [Garcia]. Crush ko 'yun e,” she said with a giggle. "We message a lot. He already knows what I'm gonna say."

Bella also revealed her plans to visit the Philippines in December.

Following MJ's interview with Bella, the reporter asked Joshua what his reaction was when Bella admitted that she had a crush on him.

Joshua responded, "Nakakataba lang din ng puso. Masaya ako, siyempre, I'm happy na may nagsu-support at humahanga sa akin."

When Joshua was asked if he also had a crush on Bella, the actor answered, "Tulad ng sabi ko MJ, why not?"

Joshua confirmed that he's been talking to Bella and that they have been making plans to meet up. He said, "Yes, nagkakausap kami before. Noong June magkikita dapat kami pero 'di natuloy yung Star Magic tour, 'di ako nakasama. Tapos noong July, pupunta siya tapos 'di natuloy."

"We're very good friends," Joshua added. "Magkaibigan kami ngayon. Yes, hindi lang 'Hi, hello.' May mga konting katanungan. Hinanap ko pa yung mga English ko pero sabi niya nagta-Tagalog naman daw siya."

Joshua also said in his interview that he's looking forward to Bella's visit in December. "Thank you and sana makita kita, magpakita ka sa akin, tignan natin, exciting!"

In May 2022, dating rumors between Joshua and Bella made the rounds online after the two had a ~flirty~ exchange on Instagram when Joshua posted a topless photo while on vacation.

