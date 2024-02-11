OMG! Did Bella Racelis Just ~*Soft-Launch*~ Her Rumored New BF?

Nearly a year after unfollowing and reportedly parting ways with her rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia, it looks like Bella Racelis is ~*soft-launching*~ a new relationship on Instagram.

The influencer, who turned 22 last February 9, celebrated her special day in style—extending to her birthday weekend by hosting a fun get-together with some of her fellow content creator friends including Alliana Dolina and Toni Sia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Racelis (@racelisbella)

LOOK: Bella Racelis Soft-Launches Rumored New Boyfriend Miko Reyes

She also reposted birthday greetings from her nearest and dearest—including her rumored boyfriend Miko Reyes, a basketball player from De La Salle University and volleyball star Mika Reyes’ younger brother.

ICYDK, the two have been rumored to be dating since late last year, following a sighting of them documented on video on Gen Z app TikTok.

“Happy birthday :) @racelisbella,” Miko posted, captioning a photo of Bella on a place full of antiques in the background. Bella quickly reposted it on her Stories, making netizens kilig with their ~*soft launch*~! Aww, our hearts!

As always, unless there’s direct confirmation of the two’s real score—it’s best to take things like this with a grain of salt. Although judging by the looks of it, they look cute together!