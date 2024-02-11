Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

OMG! Did Bella Racelis Just ~*Soft-Launch*~ Her Rumored New BF?

Kilig!
by Cosmopolitan Philippines | 12 hours ago
bella racelis rumored new bf
PHOTO: Instagram/racelisbella
Featured

Nearly a year after unfollowing and reportedly parting ways with her rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia, it looks like Bella Racelis is ~*soft-launching*~ a new relationship on Instagram.

The influencer, who turned 22 last February 9, celebrated her special day in style—extending to her birthday weekend by hosting a fun get-together with some of her fellow content creator friends including Alliana Dolina and Toni Sia.

READ MORE: Bella Racelis Says It Took Her 5 Years To Reach 1M YouTube Subscribers: ‘Hard work talaga’

bella racelis
Instagram/racelisbella
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LOOK: Bella Racelis Soft-Launches Rumored New Boyfriend Miko Reyes

She also reposted birthday greetings from her nearest and dearest—including her rumored boyfriend Miko Reyes, a basketball player from De La Salle University and volleyball star Mika Reyes’ younger brother.

bella racelis
Instagram/racelisbella

ICYDK, the two have been rumored to be dating since late last year, following a sighting of them documented on  video on Gen Z app TikTok.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
watch now

“Happy birthday :) @racelisbella,” Miko posted, captioning a photo of Bella on a place full of antiques in the background. Bella quickly reposted it on her Stories, making netizens kilig with their ~*soft launch*~! Aww, our hearts!

As always, unless there’s direct confirmation of the two’s real score—it’s best to take things like this with a grain of salt. Although judging by the looks of it, they look cute together!

Read more stories about
watch now