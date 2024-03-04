Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Is Under Fire For Dissing Jollibee On TikTok

Uh-oh, weeks after the hard launch of his relationship with Selena Gomez on Instagram, Benny Blanco is the talk of the town on social media once again. This time, though—it’s for a not-so-cheery reason, as he drew ire for dissing well-loved fast food brand Jollibee on TikTok. In a clip, he shared a video of himself eating dishes from a popular fast-food chain.

LOOK: Benny Blanco Disses Jollibee On TikTok

He shared that he is familiar with this cuisine—mainly because his stepmom is from the Philippines. Kicking off his taste test, the American music producer opened a box of fried chicken and adobo rice, which he said "tastes like butt." He seemed to have a lighter opinion about the Chickenjoy dipped in gravy and the pineapple juice though, but still stated that the chicken was also dry.

But it was his take on the Jollibee's Pinoy-style spaghetti that irked Pinoys—since his review for it is that it "smells like vomit." Oh nooo!

"I feel like that just ruined my night," he said after taking a bite and spitting it out on the spaghetti platter. "Ew, it's like... Ew, Jollibee, ew." In the comments section, Pinoys flocked to the post to slam Benny for his ~*infamous*~ food review.

“Benny, your literal review about Jollibee is my literal review of you,” one netizen wrote, among several negative comments. Oof!

As of writing, Benny has yet to respond to the backlash.