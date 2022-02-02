Bettinna Carlos Suffers A Miscarriage: 'We were pregnant and then no more'

Bettinna Carlos Eduardo just announced on Instagram that she has suffered a miscarriage. The actress-host penned a heartfelt caption to share the heartbreaking news.

"We were pregnant and then no more. To all the mothers who have lost their children before they could even hold them, feel them, see them (in the flesh or ultrasound), may you too find peace in this: God’s purposes for the lives of our unborn children were fully fulfilled however long or short they were IN us. Their lives did not go to waste.



And in the same way, YOU, if you are still breathing that means God’s purpose for you is not yet fulfilled-hence your very life and every breath. Lord, You were so gracious in giving to us and You are still good even in taking away. Thank you for the fresh hope and new joy You gave us even for a very short while. Thank you for the assurance that one day, in heaven, we will see and be with our child. Thank you for what You give when You take away. What we gain from this loss."

Several celebrities shared their sympathies in the comments section, including Nikki Gil, Rica Peralejo, and Iya Villania, who wrote, "[I] will keep you guys in my prayers. in His perfect time."

