Bianca Gonzalez Reacts To Mariel Rodriguez And Toni Gonzaga's 'Tayo pa rin sa finish line' Photo

It's been a while since former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) co-hosts Mariel Rodriguez and Toni Gonzaga have been together and they recently reunited at an event.

It's not clear where their paths crossed, but netizens believe they might have been together at the inauguration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on June 30. Mariel's husband, actor Robin Padilla, is now one of the country's senators, while Toni sang the Philippine national anthem at the event.

"Tayo pa rin sa finish line @celestinegonzaga," Mariel wrote in an IG post, where they wore bathrobes and appeared to be in a dressing room together.

Continue reading below ↓

Bianca Gonzalez, who used to be the two's co-host on PBB, took to the comments to share her reaction to the photo, three heart emojis. Toni can be seen in the comments responding "Love you" to Mariel's post, while Mariel replied, "Love you proud of you!"

The three moms have shared quite a bond over the years and even had an "ultimate PBB reunion" in 2018 with their kids.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mariel left PBB in 2010 after joining Willie Revillame's primetime game show Wiltime Bigtime.

In February 2022, Toni stepped down as the main host of PBB after 14 seasons since the reality show's inception in 2005 and voluntarily endorsed the job to Bianca.

Toni has been a staunch supporter of President Marcos, Jr., while Bianca has been vocal about her support for former Vice President Leni Robredo during the last presidential election.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE ON BIANCA GONZALEZ:

Bianca Gonzalez Opens Up About Being The Main Host Of 'Pinoy Big Brother': 'Hindi pa siya totally nag-si-sink in'

Bianca Gonzalez On Being Politically Vocal: 'You can always start in your home'

Toni + Bianca + Mariel's Kids Meet For The Ultimate 'PBB' Reunion