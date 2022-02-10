Sorry, no results were found for
Bianca Umali Gives A Glimpse Of Her Work Behind The Scenes For HBO's 'Halfworlds'

It will be HBO Asia's first series based in the Philippines.
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 7 hours ago
Bianca Umali gives glimpse of lead role in HBO's Halfworlds
PHOTO: Instagram/bianxa
Bianca Umali has just given a sneak peek of her work behind the scenes for HBO Asia's Halfworlds.

The Kapuso actress is set to star in the third season of the dark action fantasy series.

In an IG post, Bianca shared a photo from what appears to be a dubbing session for the show.

"Today. #HalfworldsS3," Bianca wrote.

Bianca Umali shares update on work for HBO Asia's Halfworlds
Instgram/bianxa
Bianca was first confirmed to be starring in the show back in 2019. At the time, it was reported to start filming in 2020. A report by Variety revealed that she'll be playing the role of Alex, a half-human, half-Engkanto, who is looking for a plant to heal Engkantos of their desire to consume human flesh.

Photo of Bianca Umali on the set of HBO Asia's Halfworlds
Instagram/mikhail_red
The third season was filmed and set in the Philippines. Halfworlds is also HBO Asia's first Philippine-based series, directed by Birdshot and Eerie filmmaker, Mikhail Red.

In November 2021, Bianca confirmed that the series had already wrapped up filming. When asked in a press conference when the show would premiere, Bianca replied, "Hopefully, third quarter next year." 

Mikhail Red and Bianca Umali attend HBO event for Halfworlds
Instagram/red_mikhail
Also starring in the series is Sam Concepcion, who in March 2021 shared a photo of his character on the show. In his post, he referred to his role as an "underground substance dealer in a monster fantasy world."

Sam Concepcion's character in HBO Asia's Halfworlds
Instagram/sam_concepcion


