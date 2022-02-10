Bianca Umali Gives A Glimpse Of Her Work Behind The Scenes For HBO's 'Halfworlds'

Bianca Umali has just given a sneak peek of her work behind the scenes for HBO Asia's Halfworlds.

The Kapuso actress is set to star in the third season of the dark action fantasy series.

In an IG post, Bianca shared a photo from what appears to be a dubbing session for the show.

"Today. #HalfworldsS3," Bianca wrote.

Bianca was first confirmed to be starring in the show back in 2019. At the time, it was reported to start filming in 2020. A report by Variety revealed that she'll be playing the role of Alex, a half-human, half-Engkanto, who is looking for a plant to heal Engkantos of their desire to consume human flesh.

The third season was filmed and set in the Philippines. Halfworlds is also HBO Asia's first Philippine-based series, directed by Birdshot and Eerie filmmaker, Mikhail Red.

In November 2021, Bianca confirmed that the series had already wrapped up filming. When asked in a press conference when the show would premiere, Bianca replied, "Hopefully, third quarter next year."

Also starring in the series is Sam Concepcion, who in March 2021 shared a photo of his character on the show. In his post, he referred to his role as an "underground substance dealer in a monster fantasy world."



