Billy Crawford Is Moving To GMA Network

Billy Crawford is making a move in his showbiz career this 2022.

On July 30, Saturday, GMA Network posted a photo wherein it announced that the host-singer is transferring to host a new show the following month.

"Welcome back to GMA Network, @billycrawford!" the upload read. "Abangan siya sa #TheWallPhilippines, ngayong Agosto na!"

The Wall Philippines is a game show wherein contestants win money by answering multiple-choice questions and shooting balls in bins. Its first season aired on TV5 in 2021 and was also hosted by Billy. GMA, later on, bought the rights for the show's second season.

Billy, then called "Billy Joe", initially started his entertainment career in GMA, as a regular on the variety show That's Entertainment. He also acted in films and TV dramas such as Lovingly Yours, Helen, before moving to the US at 12 years old and pursuing his music career at the age of 15, mostly in the UK and in France.

Currently, Billy is one of the hosts of the noontime program Lunch Out Loud on TV5. On July 28, he also shared that he is officially competing in France's Dancing With The Stars. ICYDK, Billy's songs were big hits in the country, and he's fluent in French, too.

