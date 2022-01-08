BLACKPINK's Jisoo Posts A Heartbreaking Tribute To Kim Mi Soo: 'My beloved'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo just posted a moving tribute to her Snowdrop co-star, Kim Mi Soo.

Mi Soo was confirmed by her agency to have passed away on January 5. She was 31.

"My beloved. #207," wrote Jisoo in an IG post, as translated to English. Her upload was a collection of her photos with Mi Soo, along with their other Snowdrop co-stars.

One of the photos appears to be taken on Mi Soo's birthday.



Here's another pic of the ladies from Snowdrop: Mi Soo, Jung Shin Hye, Choi Hee Jin, and Jisoo. In the series, they play the dormmates of Young Cho (Jisoo).

According to the full statement of Mi Soo's agency, Landscape Entertainment, she "suddenly passed away." They also appealed to the public to refrain from making any speculations as to the cause of her death, for the sake of her family.

"Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased."