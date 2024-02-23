In Your Lovergirl Era? Here Are The Musical Acts To Watch At Bobapalooza 2024

In your lovergirl era? Well, if you’re a music fest fan—then you probably have heard of Bobapalooza 2024, a music and arts festival like no other! The two-day fest is set to happen tomorrow, February 24 to 25, at the Filinvest City Grounds, and we honestly can’t wait!

Bobapalooza 2024: Lineup And Everything You Need To Know

Known to be a hotbed of talent from the most sought-after musicals in the local scenes as well as visual artists, the festival recorded an attendance of 15,000 musicgoers in its past edition. No wonder, with it known as one of the biggest music festivals in the country rn—this year’s lineup has arrived with some exciting headliners billed. Think, rock bands Pale Waves and Bad Suns.

The complete lineup features notable acts in the local scene, too—including Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, The Itchyworms, December Avenue, and more!

Check out Bobapalooza's full list of artists Days 1 and 2 below:

Bobapalooza Day 1

Pale Waves

Bad Suns

Rico Blanco

Juan Karlos

The Itchyworms

One Click Straight

Autotelic

Nobita

Join The Club

Syd Hartha

The Sundown

Project Romeo

Halina

Shanni

Moontyde

Crazymoon

Bobapalooza Day 2

Atarashi Gakko

The Band

Camino

Urbandub

December Avenue

Sandwich

Chicosci

Faspitch

Tanya Markova

Bita and the Botflies

Chndtr

Criminal Cinema

Nemic

Sub Projekt

The Mox

Inside City

Ahead, some ~lovergirl~ and a couple of *hugot* songs we couldn’t wait to hear at this fun music-filled weekend.

Songs we can't wait to hear at Bobapalooza 2024 Music and Arts Festival

"Ere" by Juan Karlos

juan karlos - ERE (Official Live Performance)

"Your Universe" by Rico Blanco

Rico Blanco - Your Universe

"She’s My Religion" from Pale Waves

Pale Waves - She's My Religion

"Cardiac Arrest" by Bad Suns

Bad Suns - Cardiac Arrest

"Ikaw Lang" by Nobita

NOBITA - IKAW LANG | Official Lyric Video

Follow Bobapalooza on Instagram for more updates.