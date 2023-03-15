Aww! Nadine Lustre Just *Reunited* With Bretman Rock After 7 Years

You guys, Nadine Lustre and Bretman Rock just dropped the cutest pic together during their *super adorbs* museum date! On March 14, the social media personality took to Instagram to share photos from his recent trip to Pinto Art Museum, and to his fans’ delight, he was spotted hanging out with the *kween* herself, Nadine!

ICYDK, this isn’t the first time that the two were seen being BFFs. In fact, their friendship goes back seven years when Bretman posted a Snapchat story of him and the actress in 2016. Aww!

Netizens also couldn’t help but gush over the two’s friendship. They’re both iconic personalities, after all!

We hope you had the best time, Bretman and Nadine!

