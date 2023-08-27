Oooh, Did Bretman Rock Throw Shade At Vanessa Hudgens?

Fact: *That bitch* Bretman Rock is proudly Pinoy through and through. The social media superstar, who is now in the country for a vacation, has been inspiring us with his wanderlust island-hopping pics on Insta, and we’re not complaining. “It’s always gonna be more fun in the Philippines,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock)

ICYDK, Bretman spent his boyhood in the province, and was once a child full of ~outrageous~ hopes and dreams. He felt emo as he reminisced. “Only if that little kid who grew up in Sanchez Mira Cagayan knew he would have everything he ever dreamt of one day. It’s so hard not to feel proud of that little brown boy when I’m home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock)

In the comments section, the internet superstar’s celeb friends—including another Pinoy pride herself Nicole Scherzinger—cheered him on. In verbatim: “So proud of you! Is little brown babies made something of ourselves in this world!” she wrote. Aww!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now



Further, netizens have been clamoring to have him as National Tourism Ambassador, too—given his wide reach and understanding of Pinoy culture.

One netizen even compared him to another Fil-Am star Vanessa Hudgens, who was given the award recently. To which, the Bad B seems to have thrown a *shady* reply. Check below:

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓





