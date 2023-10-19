The Internet Thinks This Song Is Britney Spears' Tribute To Her Unborn Baby With Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has been all over the news because of her recent revelation. ICYDK, Britney opened up to the world about having to abort her baby with her ex Justin Timberlake sometime from 1999 to 2002.

TMZ reported about the news bit from Britney's upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me. Their report goes: "Justin Timberlake got her pregnant and after some heart-wrenching discussions they agreed she would get an abortion."

With the pop star's surprising confession, fans are seeing her decades-old song, "Everytime," in a new light. The internet has found a new meaning to the song that will surely break our hearts.

One of the most convincing parts of the song according to fans that relates so much to Britney's newly shared experience is the line, "Please forgive me. My weakness caused you pain and this song's my sorry."

The song which was first released in 2003 depicted a rocky relationship between Britney and a man. Fans spotted the scene where the pop star was showing a mother holding a newborn baby, which can be interpreted as something that could have been Britney's longing for her child.

The song also includes the lyrics, "And every time I see you in my dreams, I see your face. It's haunting me. I guess I need you, baby."

Some netizens turned emotional after hearing the song with the newly discovered story behind it. One tweeted, "It hits so hard." While another showed sympathy for the pop icon, "I feel bad for her."

Britney's song was long rumored to be a response to Justin's Cry Me A River which was said to be his breakup song for the female superstar.

Because of the recent realizations of fans, "Everytime" has climbed the global charts as the internet relived the song incorporating it into her revelation.