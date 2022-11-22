Oh No! Camille Co Just Called Out PAL For Allegedly Allowing A Celebrity To *Cut Lines* At The Airport

Traveling for leisure is an enjoyable activity for almost everyone, but perhaps the one thing we all dread are the long lines at the airport. Fashion influencer Camille Co is certainly no exception, who called out Philippine Airlines for allegedly allowing a celebrity to “cut lines” at the check-in and immigration counters.

“I wonder why PAL thinks a celebrity and his entire entourage have the right to cut lines and be assisted, every step of the way even at immigration,” the vlogger tweeted on November 19.

“I’ve flown plenty of business class flights and [am] an elite member of PAL, fast track doesn’t entail cutting lines at immigration. In some airports, you get a special lane for you but you don’t cut people already in line,” she continued. “This is not about the celebrity. It’s about how PAL’s staff initiated, encouraged, and allowed for the rules to be broken.”

Because of Camille's now-viral tweet, netizens also took to Twitter to share similar experiences during their flights. One of them claims that a celebrity mom was "allowed" to keep her bag on the empty seat beside her while everyone else was required to put their luggages in the overhead bins.

The airline has since responded to Camille, emphasizing their commitment to providing fair treatment to all passengers and will take this opportunity to improve their services moving forward.

“We are sorry to hear about this. We assure you we are committed [to] providing fair treatment to all our passengers. We will review if there were opportunities to improve our handling of passengers who requested our Meet and Assist service,” says PAL.

“Allow us to share as well that we offer a Meet and Assist service for passengers who require special assistance. This can be requested in advance. We appreciate your feedback as we believe this will help us in improving our services in the future. Thank you, Camille.”

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

