We're Loving Camille Prats' BTS-Themed Party For Nala's 5th Birthday

There's really no specific age bracket when it comes to being into K-pop, and recently, Camille Prats showed just how big of a fan she and her daughter, Nala, are.

The actress recently took to IG Stories to share moments from Nala's 5th birthday party, which featured a BTS theme.

In her first IG Story, she shows Nala's sweet smile as she wakes up to the BTS decor.

"Yesterday's sweet surprise for our only princess," Camille wrote. "Kinilig. Nala day with the ARMY."

The BTS party backdrop featured pastel-colored balloons and props. Here's a cute photo as Nala and her brother, Nolan, approach it. Aww.

The whole family donned matching BTS shirts, too! Here's their family pic doing the finger heart gesture.

"Happy 5th, Ate Nala. We love you, sweetheart."

Nala looks absolutely thrilled! Happy 5th birthday.

Camille has two kids with her husband, VJ Yambao, Nala and three-year-old Nolan, as well as a 14-year-old, Nathan, with her late husband Anthony Linsangan. VJ, meanwhile, also has a son, 18-year-old Ice, from a previous relationship.

