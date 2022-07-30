Camille Prats Highlights Milestones With VJ Yambao In An Emotional Birthday Post For Her Husband

Camille Prats took the time to pen a heartfelt birthday greeting for her husband VJ Yambao as the Mars Pa More host shared the many milestones in their life as proof of how God has been working in their lives.

In an Instagram post on July 29, Camille shared a series of photos that showed the couple's milestones: Getting their first condo together in 2016, building their home in 2021, and moving to their new home in 2022.

Camille began her post by writing, "Happiest birthday to the love and light of my life, my best friend, my safety net, my person. Love, I thank God for your life every single day. You are an amazing partner and an ever-present father to our kids."

"What a blessing it is to be growing with you and to be conquering challenges with you," Camille continued. "Whew! Hirap pala maging adult, ano? Anchoring our marriage [to] God is definitely the best thing that has ever happened to us. I’m glad to be growing spiritually with you."

Greeting her husband, Camille added, "May your heart be filled with peace and joy that only comes from our Father, may He fill you with His love, grace, and wisdom, may all he wants you to be for you to fulfill the purpose He has for you come to pass all in His perfect time. I love you grade school crushie, John Jerickson @vjyambao."

Previously, Camille shared on social media that she met her future husband when they were only 8 years old. The actress shared, "God made our paths cross when we were only 8 years old. Who would've thought back then that this will be our lives almost three decades after." The couple tied the knot in 2017, and they have two kids together, Nala and Nolan, as well as Camille's first child, Nathaniel, with late husband Anthony Linsangan.

