Fans are so excited for Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano's long-awaited first-ever *primetime series*, and the teaser trailer has definitely caught netizens' attention. Can't Buy Me Love is director Mae Cruz Alviar's latest work, and althought she has handled different love teams, she can see the difference in DonBelle—especially in terms of why they're tagged as "phenomenal" and the "new gen" love team. "Meron din silang distinct flavor and distinct personality," she declared. Thus, we put together this quick guide for Bubblies (fans of the New Gen Phenomenal Love Team).

Here's everything you need to know about Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano's Can't Buy Me Love:

What is the plot of Can't Buy Me Love?

Caroline (Belle Mariano) is a rich young woman from a traditional Chinese family. Bingo (Donny Pangilinan) is a poor but hardworking young man, working several jobs to make ends meet and provide for his family. In the trailer, they meet at a party where Caroline is a guest and Bingo is a waiter. Without giving away the entire plot, it seems like Bingo takes her home (possibly because she's had too much to drink?)—but what happens next?

Who are the cast members of Can't Buy Me Love?

In a switch up from their roles in He's Into Her, this time Belle Mariano's character is the one with a rich family. Outside of their onscreen projects together, Belle has established herself as a successful singer with the release of her debut album Daylight in 2021. In 2022, she held her first-ever online solo concert Daylight: A Belle Mariano Digital Concert and performed alongside celebrity guests, including Donny. Belle made history in September 2022 as the first Filipina recipient of the Outstanding Asian Star award at the Seoul International Drama Awards. In June 2023, Belle delighted fans when she dropped her second extended play (EP) titled Somber. And in July 2023, the actress sold out her first-ever live solo concert BELOVED: Belle Mariano!

Donny has also been keeping busy. In November 2021 he released his single "Wings" under Universal Records Philippines, and took part in ABS-CBN's 2021 Christmas Station ID, "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa" together with several of his fellow artists. As part of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration "Beyond the Stars," Donny and Belle participated in a multi-city tour of the USA in 2022. ICYDK, he and Belle were awarded Prom King and Queen at the Star Magical Prom 2023. Donny also shows his more personal side to fans via his YouTube channel—like when he took his sister Solana on a sibs date!

During their project announcement press conference, Donny revealed that their current roles are incredibly different from their past projects. In a different interview, Belle shared that she felt pressured by their first teleserye: "Amongst all the characters I've portrayed, this one is really different. It's a different level of maturity." We can't wait to see them take on these challenging roles!

Donny and Belle became #DonBelle when they starred in the 2021 web series He’s Into Her, before moving on to the big screen with 2021's Love is Colorblind. The love team last appeared opposite each other in the 2022 film An Inconvenient Love.

Where can you watch Can't Buy Me Love in the Philippines?

As per the teaser trailer, fans can mark their calendars for an October 2023 premiere. No specific date has been revealed, but we're counting down the days until October 1 just in case!

Watch the teaser trailer of Can't Buy Me Love here: