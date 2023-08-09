The Bureau Of Immigration Confirmed The Arrest Of Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh For Lack Of Papers

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) validated reports that Careless CEO and Liza Soberano's manager Jeffrey Oh has been detained. BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval gave an official statement through the August 8 episode of TV personality Boy Abunda's Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.

In a document shared with Inquirer.net, Jeffrey—who is also James Reid's business partner—was arrested on July 28, 2023 in Makati City. His arrest was due to a lack of proper documentation, which is required for him to have a valid "alien work permit" in the Philippines. Hence, the arrest was made because of Jeffrey purportedly "engaging gainful employment."

BI also confirmed that a complaint regarding said lack of necessary documents has been filed against the New York-based Korean American businessman.

The news was first reported by showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin. In her report, she mentioned that the complainant was James' father, Malcolm Reid. BI Spokesperson Dana did not comment on the identity of the complainant, according to Tito Boy.

Cristy also revealed that Jeffrey is not allowed to post bail, and might be facing deportation. Cristy said, "Papaano, hiningi ang mga dokumento sa kanya, wala pala siyang mga papeles na nagsasabi at nagbibigay ng kalayaan sa kanya to operate business in the Philippines. Wala rin siyang SEC registration."

James and Jeffrey are co-founders of the music label Careless (formerly Careless Music Manila). As of writing, they have not yet issued an official statement regarding Jeffrey's detainment.