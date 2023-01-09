Carlo Aquino Reveals That He Hasn't Seen His Daughter With Trina Candaza In Over Two Months

Carlo Aquino and his ex-partner Trina Candaza have been making headlines following the latter’s cryptic posts about the actor allegedly *leaving* her and their daughter Mithi. Days after, Carlo then admitted the ~real score~ between him and his A Soldier’s Heart co-star Charlie Dizon, which got social media into a frenzy, making Carlo the subject of bashing.

However, the actor reveals that there’s more to the story. In a recent interview, Carlo admits that unsolicited opinions from strangers on the internet don’t faze him, what bothers him is that he allegedly hasn’t seen his daughter in over two months.

“Ang nakakaapekto lang talaga sa akin is hindi ko nakikita yung daughter ko since November,” he shares. “Basta nag-reach out po ako. Tinanong ko po kung kailan ko pwedeng makasama, New Year ba, kasi usually ganun po eh. Wala pong sagot.”

“Sana, ‘di ba, mahiram ko naman. Tutal nagpo-provide ako para sa kanilang dalawa. […] Ayokong mag-assume, ayokong magsalita kasi hindi ko talaga alam ‘yung nangyayari,” he continued, revealing that his ex-partner hasn’t been replying to his messages about wanting to see their daughter.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Ayokong ma-headline na pabaya o hindi pinapahiram. Ayoko yung mga ganun. Ayoko ng away, actually. At this point sana lang mahiram ko si Mithi. Yun lang naman po.”

Instagram/niceprintphoto

Trina and Carlo were in a relationship for three years before they confirmed their split in April 2022. Trina gave birth to their daughter Mithi in September 2020.

watch now

READ MORE HERE:

Trina Candaza Throws Shade At An Ex Who Said He Was *Single* When She And Their Daughter Were Still Living With Him

It’s Official! Carlo Aquino Confirms He’s *Dating* Charlie Dizon

Yikes! Did Trina Candaza Just Throw A Shade At Ex-BF Carlo Aquino For Leaving Her And Their Daughter?