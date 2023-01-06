It’s Official! Carlo Aquino Confirms He’s *Dating* Charlie Dizon

After being the subject of headlines for ~*subtly flaunting*~ their sweetness on Charlie Dizon’s Instagram recently, Carlo Aquino has confirmed that he is indeed dating the Kapamilya actress, sharing that they even spent New Year’s Eve together.

In an interview with MJ Felipe, he opened up about their recent trip to La Union. “New year [sa] La Union. Good. Yung brother ko di nakauwi from Sydney saka yung wife nya for two years kasi pandemic. So pag uwi nila, yung mga relatives ng sister-in-law ko pumunta.”

Probing, the reporter directly asked if it's true whether he's *dating* Charlie, to which the actor had an affirmative response. “Getting to know,” he said, dismissing talks that their romantic gestures are just part of an upcoming project together.

“Actually nagkasama kami sa A Soldier’s Heart. Nagkakilala kami dun tapos nag-US Tour tas nakilala ko siya [tapos] pag uwi, yun.”

Additionally, the actor says that they’re currently doing well together. “Very good. Ayan, May shinu-shoot kami sa Black Sheep (their movie's production company).”