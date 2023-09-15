Carlo Aquino Reportedly Filed A Case To Secure *Visitation Rights* For His Daughter Mithi

Here's the scoop for the week. Carlo Aquino has reportedly embarked on a legal journey to secure visitation rights for his daughter with Trina Candaza, Enola Mithi.

Earlier this week, PEP.ph received an undated photo of Carlo carrying his daughter Mithi outside of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court. It was reportedly sent by a reporter from the local news outlet, DZRH.

PEP.ph reported that Carlo has filed a case to acquire visitation rights over Mithi and the photo allegedly occurred during one of their court hearings.

PEP.ph also reported that the case has been filed for a while already.

Visitation rights refer to a parent's legal right to spend time with their child after separation. In this case: Trina, Carlo, and Mithi.

In the Philippines, the law generally favors the mother in cases of custody for children under seven years of age. Hence, Trina has custody over Mithi.

With this, the father must mostly follow the mother's essential decisions when it comes to co-parenting their child.

But fathers can still file for visitation rights and will be subject to court approval based on the parent's relationship with the child, the parent's ability to provide for the child, and the child's best interests.

Visitation schedules can be settled privately and decided based on what's best for the child. The law can also recognize visitation agreements.

There's no strict rule on how to implement this. As long as the consent of both mother and father is acknowledged, then it's good to go.

Carlo and Trina have been separated since December 2021.

Recently, Mithi celebrated her third birthday party, with Trina sharing glimpses of her wonderful party through Instagram snaps and a YouTube vlog. However, Carlo was notably missing from the celebration.

Ogie Diaz who attended Mithi's birthday party, reported that Carlo and his family were invited to the party, according to Trina.

Earlier this year, Carlo made it clear that he wants to be an active part of his daughter's life.

"Sana, ‘di ba, mahiram ko naman. Tutal nagpo-provide ako para sa kanilang dalawa. […] Ayokong mag-assume, ayokong magsalita kasi hindi ko talaga alam ‘yung nangyayari," he stated, revealing that his ex-partner hasn’t been replying to his messages about wanting to see their daughter earlier this year.

Trina has publicly refuted allegations that she has been preventing Carlo from seeing their daughter.

"That's not true. I also pay half of our expenses, so para sa akin, dalawa kaming nagpo-provide. Pwede naman niyang sabihin na nag-su-sustento siya kay Mithi, kasi totoo yun. Pero para sabihin niya na binubuhay din niya ako, nakaka-offend sa part ko yun, kasi nagtatrabaho din ako," she revealed in her interview withOgie Diaz.