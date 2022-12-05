Yikes! Catriona Gray Expresses Her Disappointment After Her Speech Was *Cut Off* At An Event

ICYMI, the Global Peace Foundation recently concluded their Global Peace Festival event on December 3 at the Clark Global City in Pampanga. The affair gathered thousands of peace advocates around the world, and among those who were invited was Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

While the event’s goal was to “provide a platform” for advocates to promote long-term peace, the beauty queen aired her disappointment on social media after she was allegedly *cut off* during her speech.

“I'm so disappointed. To everyone who has been waiting in the heat at the [Global Peace Festival 2022], I’m sorry. I worked on a [20-minute] speech for you all, and have been so excited to share it with you all but I was cut off not even [10 minutes] in,” Catriona shared on Twitter. “Just know I love and appreciate you guys and I'm so sad I wasn't able to have my proper time with you.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Netizens were quick to respond to the beauty queen, assuring her that she still delivered a meaningful message even though it was cut short. “We would’ve loved to hear more from you and I love how much you value the opportunity to speak to the next generation, but those few minutes you spent onstage today was more than enough,” says one Twitter user. “I went home inspired and armed with more courage to keep on doing my best. Thank you, Queen.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As of writing, the organizers of the Global Peace Festival 2022 have yet to comment on the issue.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Catriona Gray Had The *Best* Reaction To Ne-Yo’s Upcoming Concert In Manila: ‘Lava walk part 2?’

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Catriona Gray's *Easy* Lip And Cheek Tint Hack Involves A Dragon Fruit

Catriona Gray Had A ~Queenly~ Response As To Why She Supports Mothers And Married Women To Join Miss Universe