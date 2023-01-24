You Guys, Catriona Gray Just *Recreated* Her ‘Lava Walk’ At Ne-Yo’s Concert In Manila

You guys, Catriona Gray just recreated her *iconic* Miss Universe moment at Ne-Yo’s concert in Manila held at the Araneta Coliseum! ICYDK, the beauty queen also strutted to the singer’s hit song “Miss Independent” during her final walk at the Miss Universe 2018 coronation night.

When Ne-Yo’s Manila show was announced in October 2022, the internet clamored for a remake of Catriona’s “lava walk.”

Twitter/catrionaelisa

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On January 23, it finally happened! The Miss Universe titleholder was called onstage to dance with the singer himself. “My name is Catriona. I actually walked with you in Thailand. I’m Miss Universe!” She introduced herself, to which Ne-Yo replied: “I remember you!”

The beauty queen recalled her *fangirl moment* in a recent post.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

“I actually watched him in concert [back in 2010] I’m such a fan,” she shares. “So last night, Ne-Yo asked for members from the audience to dance, syempre hindi ako dancer! But then everyone around me was pointing to me and, taking notice, one of the stage managers picked me to take me to the stage. Kinabahan ako tuloy!Pero ang alam ko, I can't dance but I know how to walk! My heart is soooo happy!”

We’re super happy for you, Catriona!

MORE FOR COSMO:

13 Romantic Korean Movies That Will *Surely* Make You Swoon

Glaiza De Castro Wore A *Low-Key* Sexy Bridal Dress To Her Beach Wedding In Zambales

Ivana Alawi Just Got A *Low-Key* Underboob Tattoo, And We're Here For It