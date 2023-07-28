Sorry, no results were found for
Catriona Gray And Sam Milby Visited This *Breathtaking* Spot In Hawaii

What a view!
by Kate Sarmiento | 6 hours ago
catriona gray and sam milby visited this breathtaking spot in hawaii
PHOTO: Instagram/catriona_gray
Engaged couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby literally took their Hawaii trip to the *highest* level! If you're up for it, Catriona made sure to geotag, so that fellow hikers can locate the breathtaking spot that they both visited.

The two are actually in Hawaii for their sold-out Heartthrob and the Queen Concert, which they sucessfully held with Iñigo Pascual and Zephanie Dimaranan last July 24, 2023. 

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder shared photos of the sumptuous acai bowls she had in North Shore, Oahu. It feels like summer will never be over thanks to her snaps!

Catriona did not forget to flaunt a dainty OOTD in Hawaii! Fingers crossed she posts more 'fit checks on Insta. 

The best part of their trip seems to be this majestic view that can only be seen 10,000 feet above sea level. The couple—together with Catriona's mother Mita Gray—enjoyed the beautiful sunset at Haleakala National Park Summit in Maui, Hawaii. They even got to see how stars shine brighter at one of the highest places in Hawaii.

In her Instagram post, Catriona wrote, "Experienced the most beautiful sunset I’ve ever seen with my favorite people @samuelmilby @mitagrayAnd gazed up at the stars 10,000 ft above sea level."

catriona-gray-sam-milby-visited-breathtaking-spot-hawaii
Instagram/catriona_gray
catriona-gray-sam-milby-visited-breathtaking-spot-hawaii
Instagram/catriona_gray
catriona-gray-sam-milby-visited-breathtaking-spot-hawaii
Instagram/catriona_gray
catriona-gray-sam-milby-visited-breathtaking-spot-hawaii
Instagram/catriona_gray
Catriona also uploaded an Instagram Reel to showcase how *breathtaking* the view truly is from that vantage point!

It was in 2020 when Sam and Catriona publicized their relationship. Later on, Sam described Cationa as "the one" for him. And just this February 2023, the two became officially engaged! 

Would you visit this spot in Hawaii?

