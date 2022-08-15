All The Celebs We *Spotted* Hanging Out With James Reid And Liza Soberano

Multihyphenate artists James Reid and Liza Soberano have been booked and busy jetting off to different countries recently! The two are obviously cooking up a ~*surprise*~ for Careless (a.k.a. James’ record label which Liza is also signed under), and we can't help but notice their star-studded posse. ICYDK, they were spotted hanging out with several international celebs! Don't believe us? Below, we round up all the stars James and Liza hung out with during their trips!

The International Stars That Have Been Spotted with Liza Soberano and James Reid

1. Winner's Hoony

In case you missed it: Liza and James flew to South Korea and met several personalities in the K-pop industry. In fact, the 24-year-old actress even did a *hilarious* TikTok challenge with Hoony from the K-pop boy group Winner!

2. iKON's DK

If you’ve been a fan of K-pop for a while now, you would know how iconic iKON is—with their hit single “Love Scenario” at the top of our local charts back in 2018! So when Liza danced to Pitbull’s “Go Girl” with iKON’s DK, best believe Filo iKONICs went crazy.

3. Jay Park

DK and Hoony weren’t the only idols Liza rubbed shoulders with. In fact, Jay Park even posted a video of them dancing to his song “Need To Know”! We’re so jealous!

4. GOT7's BamBam

Just recently, the internet went abuzz when James and Liza were spotted at a restaurant in Manila with GOT7’s Bambam. The K-pop idol visited the Philippines for his highly anticipated fan sign, but he made sure to try sisig for the ~ultimate~ Filipino experience!

5. Bretman Rock

Filipino influencer and vlogger Bretman Rock celebrated his 24th birthday in Hawaii, and the two Careless artists were spotted having the time of their lives! Bretman even posted a photo of them with another Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch.

6. Bella Poarch

Bretman’s birthday bash wasn’t the first time Liza met Bella Poarch. In fact, they also hung out to celebrate the Philippine Independence day in the U.S.!

7. AJ Rafael

OG internet lurkers have probably stumbled upon AJ Rafael’s hit song “We Could Happen” back in the early 2010s, and it seems like we’re not the only ones. Even Bretman Rock lip-synced to the song in his very first YouTube video!

The Filipino-American singer took to Twitter to celebrate more than 10 years of friendship with James! “I go way back with @tellemjaye, almost 10 years, and also 10 years ago or so— @bretmanrock lip-synced my song 'We Could Happen' in his first YouTube video,” he shares. “Love ‘em both, happy to bring it full circle with these two.”

8. MOMOLAND's Nancy

Nancy and James sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting ~cozy~ at a public party through a TikTok video that went viral. But this wasn't the first time they were seen hanging out together. In fact, their alleged *romance* started when they attended a dinner in LA back in March!

Meanwhile, Liza met the K-Pop idol during her recent trip to South Korea. She shared their *selfie* on Instagram where Nancy commented, "Miss you already." Aww!

