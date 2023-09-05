Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu, And Other Celebs React To 12-Day Suspension Of 'It's Showtime!'

Here's the latest, madlang people: It's Showtime! has been subjected to a 12-day suspension as ordered by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Monday, September 4.

In an official statement, the ABS-CBN network moved to file a motion for reconsideration as they standby its defense that the noontime show did not violate any law. "We will submit a Motion for Reconsideration as we humbly maintain that there was no violation of pertinent law," the media giant declared.

The ruling comes after the noontime show's viral July 25, 2023 'Isip Bata' segment where hosts Vice Ganda and partner Ion Perez were seen eating icing from a cake.

The MTRCB claimed that "multiple complaints" over the alleged "indecent acts" of Vice Ganda and Ion Perez have been received by the agency. The regulatory board also indicated in their official statement that this is not the first time that the noontime show was suspended due to "multiple complaints."

It's Showtime! mainstay Vice Ganda uploaded a meaningful post amid the show's suspension. "In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity #ItsShowtime #family #MadlangPeople," Vice wrote.

Vice's post garnered heartwarming messages and reactions from fellow hosts and celebrities. Her co-host Vhong Navarro commented on Vice's post with: "Pagsubok lang ang lahat! Keep the faith!"

One of It's Showtime!'s co-hosts, Ogie Alcasid, also expressed his support for the show. He has been a mainstay since 2021. "Love is what binds our family," the singer-songwriter wrote.

In a separate post, Kim Chiu, who has stayed on as a host of the noontime show since 2020, shared her thoughts as well. "Saan man tayo dalhin, ano man ang mangyari basta't magkakasama tayo. Together as One!" the actress-host said in the caption.

As the network moves forward with filing its Motion for Reconsideration, It's Showtime! will continue to air as of September 5, 2023.