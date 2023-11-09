Celeste Cortesi Gears Up To Be A Full-Fledged Actress: 'I take any job seriously'

Celeste Cortesi is up for another achievement. The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 titleholder shared a clip of how she is preparing to enter the showbiz industry.

On the social media platform, X, Celeste wowed netizens with an amazing video where she was crying as part of her training to be a full-fledged actress. "Started my Craft Work session today with Ms. Ana Feleo. I heard you guys. Haha. I take any job given to me seriously, and I am really enjoying the learning process," the beauty queen wrote in her post.

She delivered the lines, "I just feel like... women have minds and they have souls as well as hearts. And they've got talent, they've got ambitions, as well as just beauty. And I'm so sick of people saying that love is all a woman is fit for. I'm so sick of it," in an extremely tearful manner.

Netizens welcomed this new side of Celeste with cheers and compliments. One supporter commented, "When you started crying, I cried too. I'm so happy for you babe, you're doing well. Nakakahawa yung iyak mo queen."

Celeste responded with so much humility and said, "Haha. Thank you! More work to be done pero at least we started na." She took her time to express her gratitude to everyone who are supportive of her new journey.

The beauty queen also continued sending online updates about her training. On November 7, 2023, Celeste also posted about her "Tagalog workshop." ICDYK, Celeste grew up in Italy. Actress Chie Filomeno seemed to be encouraging about Celeste's motivation to speak Tagalog fluently. She replied to Celeste's post saying, "hindi na ako mag eenglish, tagalog na tayo ha."

With all the positive feedback on her new journey, Celeste has been motivated to learn more and improve her acting prowess in due time. In a tweet, she asserted to do her best with all the opportunities coming her way.