LOL! Celeste Cortesi Draws Laughs For Her ‘First Day At Work’ In Potato Corner

Celeste Cortesi sure knows how to amuse netizens with her sense of humor. In a now-viral post, the beauty queen-turned-actress drew laughs as she posed at a Potato Corner stand, days after the popular fries brand made headlines for its “well-meaning but inappropriate job posting.”

ICYMI, a branch in Cavite was the talk of the town for its service crew qualifications, which were seemingly “Miss Universe levels,” as pointed out by many internet users. Think “good visual impact,” “weight proportionate to height,” and “clear complexion,” among others.

Potato Corner (we love your fries!!!) already issued an apology in line with the incident, clearing that they do *not * condone and support discriminatory hiring. Still, netizens couldn’t help but poke fun at the post, all made in good light, ofc. And that includes Miss Universe-Philippines 2022 herself, Celeste—who looked like she fits the role.

“First day sa work,” she wrote on Twitter, captioning her pic in the fries stand as she was clad in a button-up shirt and denim pants. She even interacted with netizens (a.k.a potential customers) on the replies, asking them about their preferred fries flavor. LOL!

Stay cool, queen!