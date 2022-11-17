You Have To See Celeste Cortesi’s *Gorgeous* Headshot For Miss Universe 2022

The 71st Miss Universe competition is right around the corner and the preliminary festivities are bound to begin. Case in point: the official headshots of this year’s candidates have finally been released, and our very own Celeste Cortesi looks absolutely stunning!

The beauty queen shared her photo on Instagram, encouraging Filipino pageant fans to support their favorite candidate as the voting season officially begins. “Thank you for your unconditional love and support. Mahal ko kayo,” she captioned her post. “Go on the Miss Universe app and vote for your favorite candidate.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Naturally, Celeste’s celebrity friends flooded the comments section with support for the country’s Miss Universe bet, including fellow pageant queen Gazini Ganados, Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, and actress Chie Filomeno.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held on January 14, 2023 at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisana. We definitely can’t wait for you to conquer the stage, Celeste!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.