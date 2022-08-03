Celeste Cortesi Has The Most ~*Gracious*~ Response To Haters Spreading Malicious Posts About Her

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi has been receiving hate from Thai pageant fans after a Facebook page published malicious posts about her.

Instagram/natchayaclinic

On August 1, a famous plastic surgery clinic in Bangkok posted Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam’s transformation photos, which were met with mixed reactions from pageant enthusiasts.

Continue reading below ↓

Facebook

Just a day after the post went viral online, a Thai pageant fan page with more than 80,000 followers published photos of Celeste and TV host Willie Revillame with the hashtag “#MissingYouDaddy” included in the caption.

Facebook

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Facebook

It also posted edited before-and-after photos of the beauty queen, labeling her as “Miss Surgery Philippines 2022.” Celeste’s fans were quick to defend the Filipino-Italian pageant titleholder.

Instagram/celeste_cortesi

Continue reading below ↓

Despite the hate that she has been receiving, Celeste remains graceful in addressing the issue.

“People keep tagging me in edited photos of me, insults and threats. I have seen quite a lot just today and now before going to sleep. After the talk we had last week, I was hoping that this unnecessary cyberbullying would somehow stop or lessen,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I invite my fans to not answer and fight back please. If you want to protect me, then simply use the hashtag #kindnesscampaign. Let’s not engage with any form of hate.”

MORE ABOUT CELESTE CORTESI:

9 Things You Need To Know About Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi

9 ~*Effortlessly Beautiful*~ Swimsuit OOTDs Of Miss Universe-Philippines Celeste Cortesi

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi Shares Why She Didn’t Go To College

Mathew Custodio Has *Always* Known GF Celeste Cortesi Would Win MUPH