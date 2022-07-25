Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi Shares Why She Didn’t Go To College

Beauty queens are often associated with glitz and glamor. We see them as these *gorgeous*, well-dressed women who never have a strand of hair out of place. However, we tend to forget that they also had to overcome their fair share of struggles to get to where they are now. Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi is no different.

In her Q&A vlog, the 24-year-old opened up about why she didn’t go to college. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do at that point in my life,” she shares. “Another reason why is because I wanted to help my mom in paying the rent and everything, so I really had to find a job.” Celeste was booking modeling gigs while she worked as a cashier at a shop near where they lived.

“There was a time that I was kind of embarrassed. I didn’t want to show that side of me to others. But now it’s so important, especially with the title that I have, to show people the real me.” Celeste says that she will always be proud of her past. “You should never deny your past, you should never be shy of what you’ve been through because it’s what made you who you are right now.”

After being crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022, Celeste decided to continue her studies. She’s currently taking up a Real Estate Management program to pursue her real estate license, while also preparing for the much-awaited Miss Universe 2022 pageant in December.

