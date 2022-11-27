Charlene Gonzalez, Aga Muhlach, And Kids Atasha And Andres Attend The Le Bal des Débutantes In Paris

Charlene Gonzalez, Aga Muhlach, and their kids Atasha and Andres are currently in Paris, France to attend the Le Bal des Débutantes on November 26 where Atasha was selected to represent the Philippines.

In an Instagram post, Charlene shared a short video clip taken during the ball's dance rehearsals which took place at Shangri-La Hotel Paris. Andres is also attending the event as one of the cavaliers.

Atasha reposted a video clip of herself as she danced with her dad during the rehearsals.

Charlene also shared a proud moment as she reposted an image of Atasha getting dolled up for the prestigious event.

The ball was also attended by Heart Evangelista, as seen on Charlene's Instagram posts. The celebrity mom wore a Rajo Laurel creation which she described as a "modern Filipino Pañuelo gown." She wrote, "It was truly an honor to wear your creation @rajolaurel in Paris. You are amazing!! Truly proud and grateful to be given the honor to wear a gown that's truly Pinoy."

Prior to the ball, Aga posted precious family photos as he wrote, "No words… Just happy."



Atasha was announced to take part in the ball in September 2022 where she'll be raising funds for the Necker-Enfants Malades hospital in association with cardiology research for fetus to adult.

The annual ball held every November is the only charity ball in the world where 20 to 25 debutantes from all over the world get to wear haute couture and couture. The event aims to raise money for charities that benefit young women.

