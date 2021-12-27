OMG, Cherry Pie Picache And Edu Manzano Reveal They Dated For A Year 2 Decades Ago

Love is apparently sweeter the second time around for veteran actors Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano!

The new couple sat down for a *fun* interview with Edu's son Luis Manzano and revealed they had a low-key relationship twenty years ago.

Edu shared, "Tahimik lang kami noon."

"We were dating for almost a year two decades ago," Cherry Pie added.

Despite ending their relationship in the past. the two continued to cross paths at work and social gatherings.

"After that 20 years, lagi kaming nanatiling magkaibigan. We never drifted apart. We would always see each other sa iba't ibang gathering and we will always be talking sincerely. We knew that we still like each other," the 66-year-old actor said.

He added, "The chance na nakapagtrabaho kami muli sa Marry Me, Marry You, wala namang expectations."

Cherry Pie also shared that she initially dismissed a second chance at love with Edu, saying, "Every time we see each other, there's tension in a good way and something different pero I would always dismiss it because he's always been a charmer."

The two eventually rekindled their romance and are now *happier* than ever!

When asked about the qualities of Edu she likes the best, the 51-year-old actress said, "He is a good man. His intentions and his heart given that his world revolves around his children. With people, ang bait. 'Yung concern niya na iisipin niya lahat ng tao at huli siya."

Edu, on the other hand, appreciates his girlfriend's caring nature, saying, "Ganoon talaga siya, maasikaso. Gusto makapagsilbi at makapagpakita ng pagmamahal."

Luis ended the interview with a heartwarming message to his Tita Pie: "Si Tita Pie, I've always considered her a friend in the industry but I'm very thankful that things fell into place because now I consider you family. I'm seeing my dad and I can see how happy, content, and fulfilled he is and I am hoping and praying it's the same for you."

Watch the full interview here: