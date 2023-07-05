Chie Filomeno Admits That She Gets *Kilig* Over Jake Cuenca: ‘Finally, someone sees [this side of] me’

In case you haven’t heard, the entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement over Chie Filomeno and Jake Cuenca’s blossoming romance. The pair has been at the center of speculation for a while now, with fans eagerly awaiting any sign of confirmation from the duo. However, the actor recently revealed that they’re currently in the *dating* stage.

"Good, masaya," Jake says about their budding romance. "But like I've said, paano ba? I learned a few things from my past relationship. I don't wanna do anything para maudlot, kasi it's very happy and it's very good right now.”

"For me, basing it from the things I've learned from the past, parang I don't wanna pull the trigger too early. Wala pa,” he continued. “For me, right now, I can be blunt by saying she makes me happy, super." Aww!

Instagram/abscbnpr

In a recent interview, the Missed Connections star also admitted that she felt *kilig* over Jake’s sweet words.

“To be honest, wala nang ano, wala nang showbiz-showbiz, kinilig ako, as in. Kasi, finally, someone sees [this side of] me," she said. "Aside from my friends, my family, my supporters, nakakatuwa na may isang lalaki na vocal sa nararamdaman niya. And, the little things, yun yung na-appreciate niya."

According to Chie, she appreciates that they’re both taking it slow. "I'm very clear also with my feelings, my intentions, and, yun din, vice versa. And, he respects na I'm taking my time,” she says.

“Yung gusto ko sa kanya, hindi siya nagmamadali. Alam niya kung ano yung priority ko. And, he's okay with that, so nakakatuwa."

Whether they're in a relationship or not, there's no denying that the two make an absolutely awesome duo. Hope we can see you in a project together, Chie and Jake!