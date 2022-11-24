Chie Filomeno Says She Prefers To Be ~Single~ Because She's Her Family’s Breadwinner

You guys, Chie Filomeno is all grown up! The 26-year-old actress opened up about her journey over the past year, celebrating the last month of her reign as a famous liquor brand’s calendar girl. “Ang daming pagbabago. As in nag-grow ako into a woman na mas empowered and mas in-embrace ko talaga yung petite-ness ko. And when it comes to my craft, mas pinagbubutihan ko din talaga,” she shared in an interview.

Now with firsthand experience on the highs and lows of romance, she revealed that she is ~content~ with being single at the moment and is focused more on her responsibilities to her family. She said, “I’m healthy. Happy. I think hindi naman magpapahinga yung puso ko. I think kasi it comes with being a breadwinner also. And gusto ko lahat ng attention ko mabigay ko muna sa family ko, sa parents ko, especially sa brother ko. And then yung heart ko, kaya ko naman yan.”

She admitted that she’s one to date someone seriously, hoping that she’ll be in it for the long run. “Bata pa tayo and kaya pang mag-antay. Kasi ayoko ng dating around na puro date lang ng date. Gusto ko, pag yun na yung taong yun, yun na,” she quipped.

Chie opened up more about her life as her family’s breadwinner, and how she draws strength from her loved ones whenever she loses motivation. “No choice. But still, kahit ano mang obstacle yan, pipiliin ko pa rin maging breadwinner. Hindi siya utang na loob eh. It’s more of, ito yung parang tanaw ng pagmamahal ko sa kanila, sa parents ko.

“Kasi they have sacrificed so much for us. Pero may mga times na gusto kong mag-give up pero every time makikita ko sila, maaalala ko lahat ng sacrifices na ginawa nila and I’m okay, I’m fine,” she said.

Aside from sustaining their daily needs, she is also proud to be supporting her younger brother Rio’s schooling expenses. She also plans to return to school someday and take up a degree in Communication Arts or Multimedia Arts. “Two years na lang ata ga-graduate na siya. I’ve been helping him since I was 16. Happy lang ako kasi ito yung hindi ko pa mabigay sa sarili ko ngayon. So ito yung gusto ko maibigay sa kapatid ko. I want to go back to school din,” she added.

What a beautiful soul. We’re rooting for you, Chie!

