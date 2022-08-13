Chito Miranda Mourns The Loss Of His Father

Chito Miranda recently shared some sad news about someone dear to him.

On August 12, Friday, Chito revealed that his father, Alfonso Miranda, had already passed away. ICYDK, Chito is actually named after his dad. His full name is Alfonso Yanga Miranda Jr.

"Bye, Dad!!! Love you!!!" Chito wrote in an IG post.

Chito went on to share that they had decided to hold the funeral only with family. He also asked for prayers at this time.

"To all our family and friends, we decided to keep everything simple and intimate," he explained. "Immediate family lang talaga. Hope you guys understand. Prayers lang, oks na."

Continue reading below ↓

Celebs such as Kaye Abad, Sitti Navarro, Gary Valenciano, Candy Pangilinan, Jugs Jugueta, Sam YG, and Joross Gamboa extended their messages of sympathy in the comments.

Chito's dad died on August 9, Tuesday. He was 77 years old.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chito and his family at this time.

MORE ON CHITO MIRANDA:

Chito Miranda On How Neri Naig Achieved Her New Baguio Investment: 'Constant kayod talaga siya'

LOOK: Chito Miranda And Neri Naig Welcome Their Second Child

WATCH: Inside Chito Miranda And Neri Naig's Vacation Rest House, Their Latest Business