Chito Miranda And Neri Naig Open Up About Their Adoptive Daughter, Pia: 'She'll be legally ours soon'

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda and his wife, actress, and mom-preneur Neri Naig opened up about their adoptive daughter, Pia, with Chito revealing that they're on their way to legally adopt her.

Interviewed by Karen Davila at the couple's farm and resthouse in Cavite, Chito said, "We consider her as a gift from God, from heaven. We're always discussing some children are born of you, galing sa'yo, and sometimes, God chooses the parents for them. I think that's the role we're playing, we just consider her as a gift and she'll be legally ours soon."

Chito said that he places importance on Pia's last name to be "Miranda." He explained, "To avoid confusion. Kasi when I told her that we wanted her to be legally ours, parang siya, 'Finally, I can call you Daddy.' 'Yun na yung importante sa akin, everything else is just formalities. 'Yun talaga yung goal ko, I want her to be ours."

Neri said that Pia is such a good ate to their two biological sons, Miggy and Cash. "She's such a blessing talaga, alagang-alaga niya si Miggy, and Miggy also, mahal na mahal sila."

Karen then asked the celebrity couple about the time they both realized they wanted to be parents to Pia. Chito said that they eventually came to the point where they wanted Pia to become part of their family as Neri added, "Since day one, she's our daughter."

Watch the full interview here:

